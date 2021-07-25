The Healthcare Ministry informed that 96 persons who were vaccinated with both doses of a coronavirus vaccine have afterwards contracted the virus. Of them, 13 were hospitalized, with no deaths.

According to the Ministry, given that more than 330,000 people have been fully vaccinated, the fact that less than a 100 of them have contracted the virus is proof of the importance to get vaccinated. About 160,000 additional citizens have received the first dose and a little under 20,000 doses are being issued each day.