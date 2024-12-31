In 2025, as a nation, we have the right to show the world what is our true face, to live our centuries long truth and to believe in our Macedonian dream, said President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova in her New Year message.

I believe that it is worth it to fight for the rule of law, for justice and morality. Holding true to these principles, small nations can weather major storms in the international waters. I wish that 2025 is a year of successes, stability, joy and dreams come true, said President Siljanovska.