From the series of fake news told as facts, from promised but not done things by the government, called “Let’s not forget”, the president of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski shared the video showing the then director of the Health Insurance Fund Den Doncev, who takes a batch of money from someone and puts it in a bag.

After resigning from the director position, Doncev disappeared from the public, and no case has been opened yet in relation to these recordings, but, as prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska informed in November, a pre-investigation procedure was underway.