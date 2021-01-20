Instead of getting down to work, Zoran Zaev goes around the neighborhood begging for vaccines. He did not receive vaccines from Greece, nor did he receive them from Bulgaria, and the vaccine that Vucic promised him has not yet arrived in Serbia, and Zaev rushed to boast that he asked for vaccines that someone else agreed, ordered and paid for, accused VMRO DPMNE..

If Zaev had listened to VMRO-DPMNE, he should have got in touch with the world producers at the end of the previous year, when all the countries in the region and the world did that. But then Zaev was hoping for donations, and instead of getting down to work he went on to beg.

Vaccines are now arriving everywhere, but not in Macedonia. The region is being vaccinated rapidly, and Zaev deprives our citizens of the right to get vaccinated. We ask him to stop the circus immediately and get to work. If he cannot negotiate for vaccines let him ask for help, it is fair to say he is incompetent. People die in hospital corridors while waiting for a vaccine. The situation requires seriousness, emphasized VMRO DPMNE.

Let’s not forget, reminded the leader of VMRO DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 89,392 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 73,983 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 2,726. At the moment, there are 12,683 active cases across the country.