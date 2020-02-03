VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said Monday that the prosecution is silent on major crime-related cases as the government tries to push through a law ahead of the election, whose real interest is to protect itself after the election.
The prosecution is silent on major crime-related cases as the government tries to push through a law ahead of the election, whose real interest is to protect itself from being held accountable after the election. Again, the government is pushing the country into a blind alley, in order not to allow a solution that will bring an independent prosecution that will not only remain silent but will be the main tool in the fight against crime, Mickoski wrote on Facebook.
According to the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, all the false narratives of the government about the motives of the opposition failed because there was a bad legal solution on the table, even the experts and law professor confirmed it.
The fight against crime must not be allowed to get stuck between the vanity of few ministers and the fear of former Prime Minister Zaev that he will have to face responsibility. A quality legal solution is needed, not one that the government is pushing for just a week and a half before Parliament dissolution. Therefore, a law drafted by the experts involved in the public debate on the prosecution law will be acceptable to VMRO-DPMNE. Let’s give a chance to professionalism, knowledge and experience of experts and professors, which will be the basis for further harmonization. Let’s not create a legal solution to protect the party interests of individuals, but rather a solution proposed by experts that would be acceptable to Parliament, reads his post on Facebook.
