The prosecution is silent on major crime-related cases as the government tries to push through a law ahead of the election, whose real interest is to protect itself from being held accountable after the election. Again, the government is pushing the country into a blind alley, in order not to allow a solution that will bring an independent prosecution that will not only remain silent but will be the main tool in the fight against crime, Mickoski wrote on Facebook.

According to the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, all the false narratives of the government about the motives of the opposition failed because there was a bad legal solution on the table, even the experts and law professor confirmed it.