Let’s regain what was lost, Nikola Gruevski wished, in the Christmas message he shared today with the Macedonian public from his political exile in Hungary.

Macedonia needs to go forward and again become strong and a source of pride for its citizens. Let’s hope our wins are more numerous than our defeats, for each of us individually, but also for our state. What was lost, let it be regained. What is gained, may it be preserved and enlarged, the former Prime Minister and VMRO leader wrote in his message on the great Christian holiday.