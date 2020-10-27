Hristijan Mickoski, leader of VMRO-DPMNE, called on the government via Facebook on Tuesday to exempt from work chronically ill people, due to increased air pollution, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the increased air pollution, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, I call on the Government, the Minister of Health Filipce and the political commission for infectious diseases, to release the chronically ill people from work. Especially those with lung diseases. The number of deaths on a daily basis indicates how alarming the situation is, and about 80% of the deaths, according to the institutions themselves, had a chronic illness. The deaths are not just a number, they are people, destinies, families wrapped in black. Let’s save a life, we have that opportunity!, Mickoski wrote on Facebook.