The leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski congratulated the great Christian holiday – the Resurrection of Christ- Easter to all Catholic believers.

I wish you to spend this greatest Christian holiday in good health, joy, peace, love and tranquility. The resurrection teaches us all that with faith and hope in God, in unity, respect and tolerance for each other we will be able to provide a better future for all citizens and to rise above all the challenges we face, he said.

At the same time, as Mickoski adds, on this occasion of this brightest holiday I want to call on all citizens, regardless of their religious, ethnic or political affiliation, to unite around a common future that we should achieve together, so as not to allow policies that divide us, make us poorer and push the country into a hopeless situation to continue.

Let’s unite around the progress and the future that we must fight together. Let us remember people who lose hope, who live in poverty, and who dream of a better life. This common battle is for the oppressed, for the people seeking change and a future. We need unification and we must all work together to change reality and make dreams come true. Only then will we be able to restore the lost dignity of every human being, said Mickoski.