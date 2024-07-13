The President of the Government of the Republic of Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, held meetings with the Macedonian diaspora in New York, USA.

He attended the evening service in honor of Saints Peter and Paul at the Church of St. Cyril and Methodius in New York and participated in a meeting organized by Macedonians in the United States.

Mickoski highlighted to the audience that the fundamental principles guiding the new Government’s external policies include accelerating progress in the European integration process, improving relations with neighboring countries and regional cooperation, enhancing the country’s credibility as a NATO member, strengthening the strategic partnership with the USA and other Western democracies, and increasing efforts to attract foreign investments. Mickoski emphasized the aspiration to build a modern state in Macedonia, one in which everyone will have greater faith, working together to create a prosperous future. He noted that overcoming current and future challenges and achieving ambitious national goals would require increased cooperation with the diaspora.

Mickoski urged members of the diaspora to collaborate more closely, enhancing communication, dialogue, and joint activities.