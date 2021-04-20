The Levica party also submitted criminal charges against two coronavirus infected SDSM members of Parliament who came to vote dressed in hazmat suits. Bisera Kostadinova – Stojcevska and Miroslav Bogdanovski violated their isolation orders to come to the Parliament in an attempt by the ruling majority to show that it still has the necessary votes in the Parliament.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party also proposed charges against them, for violating an order issued during an epidemic and transmitting a contagious disease. The move by the two members of Parliament was not necessary, as the urgent piece of legislation they came to support – the fifth stimulus package – was supported by all political sides.