The left wing Levica party accused the Kovacevski Government of planning to spend 750 million EUR for energy facilities in Greece. Kovacevski was in Alexandropoli earlier this week where he pledged that Macedonia will pay this sum for a small share of the planned LNG port and natural gas plant.

The SDSM – DUI Government plans to spend 750 million EUR for plants that will not be owned by our state. On top of that, they will use far more expensive American liquified natural gas, that costs way more than the Russian natural gas – this will make the economic situation in Macedonia even worse. The cost of the natural gas plant is greatly overpriced – we will pay 1.9 million EUR per 1 MW of installed capacity, which is twice the realistic market price. A realistic price for our share of the investment would be 160 million EUR, but we wil pay 380 million for a share of the plant, Levica said.

The party insists that the projects are only meant to satisfy American strategic interests in the Balkans and will be bad for the countries involved.