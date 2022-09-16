The Levica party submitted a criminal complaint to the Skopje Public Prosecutor’s Office against Parliament Speaker Xhaferi.

The Parliament Speaker of the Republic of Macedonia, Talat Xhaferi, arbitrarily and contrary to the Constitution, the Law and the Rules of Procedure, prevented the implementation of the citizens’ initiative at the state level to collect 150,000 signatures to call for a mandatory additional referendum on the Law on Ratification of the Good Neighborly Agreement with Bulgaria, said the party.

In the statement, the party explained that Xhaferi is accused of intentionally having committed a serious crime against the electoral system – “Preventing elections and voting”, punishable under Art. 158, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code.