Bulgarian nationalists also tried to attack the leader of Levica, Dimitar Apasiev, who attended the opening of the Macedonian cultural center in Blagoevgrad.

The agent provocateur was infiltrated in the group from Macedonia, with approval from the Bulgarian police. He used loudspeakers to play Bulgarian fascist military music. When the music was turned off by those present, he assaulted Apasiev, the Levica party informed.

It’s the same person who went after VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, only to be brushed aside.