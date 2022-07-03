HUGE NUMBER SAID NO TO BULGARIZATION! At today’s protest, the people expressed their displeasure against the humiliating proposal of the European Union. The people sent a clear message to the Government of the Republic of Macedonia:
– Macedonians do not accept ultimatums from Bulgarian supremacists;
– The Macedonian language is not a dialect and a footnote;
– Macedonian history will not be revised according to Bulgarian wishes;
– Resignation of the domestic quislings from SDS and DUI due to the new national betrayal. The fight for Macedonia continues!
News Macedonia
