HUGE NUMBER SAID NO TO BULGARIZATION! At today’s protest, the people expressed their displeasure against the humiliating proposal of the European Union. The people sent a clear message to the Government of the Republic of Macedonia:

– Macedonians do not accept ultimatums from Bulgarian supremacists;

– The Macedonian language is not a dialect and a footnote;

– Macedonian history will not be revised according to Bulgarian wishes;

– Resignation of the domestic quislings from SDS and DUI due to the new national betrayal. The fight for Macedonia continues!