The leftist Levica party submitted nearly 2.000 objections to the State Electoral Commission on the conduct of the early general elections. The SEC also received over 150 complaints from the Alliance of Albanians, as well as the main request – for a complete manual recount of the ballots submitted by the VMRO-DPMNE party.

The SEC will begin reviewing the complaints on Sunday. Levica won two seats in Parliament, in the 1st and the 3rd district, but claims that it was cheated from winning a seat in three more electoral districts.

The counting of the votes ended in complete chaos, as an alleged hacking attack crashed the SEC website, and later numerous reports of illogical results were shared widely in the media. SEC head Oliver Derkoski was forced to go to the press yesterday to vouch for the preliminary results – which show the two main parties, VMRO and SDSM, virtually tied and both left with no clear shot at forming a government.