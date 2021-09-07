Everything I know I know from the press. Armenia is not a well known country. This is the first time I hear there was some Government there that was replaced and that there was a brother of the former President involved. Once the details are known, they will be revealed to the public, Zoran Zaev said today, asked about the growing scandal. Three Macedonian diplomats are accused of organizing the extraction of Levon Sargsyan, brother of the former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, from Yerevan in 2018, well into Zaev’s term in office.

Despite reports that the diplomats were close to Viktor Dimovski, appointed by Zaev as head of the powerful ANB security agency, over the past several days Zaev has defended himself by claiming ignorance. One of the allegations in the scandal is that the diplomats brought a Macedonian passport issued under an assumed identity to Levon Sargsyan – overlapping with another scandal in which it was revealed that the Interior Ministry was issuing passports to drug runners and mobsters from the region and much of Europe.