LGBT actvist Bekim Asani was attacked on Saturday, while visiting the Tetovo cemetery with his mother. He said that four men called him “infidel”, “gay” and rebuked him for “talking too much” before telling him that he will “burn in Hell”. Afterwards one of them punched Bekim to the ground and then continued to kick him.

Asani, who is an ethnic Albanian, was also attacked in 2020, during the Gay Pride parade in Skopje. He was visiting a majority Albanian part west of the city when a car cut off his car and a man punched him in the head.