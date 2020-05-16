Late Friday afternoon, Skopje climbed to the top of the list of the most polluted capitals in the world.

In the middle of spring, when temperatures are above average due to the African wave that hit the country, as well as in a state of emergency when many employees are still working from home, the pollution alarm is on again.

Just an hour before the list was published, Republika asked whether, as the government persistently wants to convince us, the problem of pollution is caused by reckless citizens who use wood heating and traffic, then how do they explain these numbers? Who will be blamed this time?

“Independent” and “objective” Twitter users immediately blasted us for writing nonsense and that it was normal to have air pollution with the wind blowing from Africa.

Today the wind is gone, but Skopje remains among the top 5 most polluted cities.