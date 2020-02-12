Amnesty for Zoran Zaev, Katica Janeva and Boki 13 is the main goal of SDSM’s insistence on adopting a new law on public prosecution, accuse VMRO-DPMNE, adding that Zaev wants racketeering and crimes involving him and his associates not to be considered evidence.

Without respecting the will of the citizens, Zoran Zaev started his mandate with fraud, crime and corruption. In the same way, three years later, he will end his term exactly as he started with criminal activities, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.

They add that the violent pushing of the Prosecutor’s Law is another confirmation that the Republic of Macedonia has a hybrid regime.

The amnesty of the criminal racketeering gang for SDSM, they add, is more important than the remarks of law experts who vehemently criticized Zaev’s legal solution.