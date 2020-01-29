The trial in the “Racket” case resumes today with the presentation of four new witnesses at the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime. According to the announcement, Sanja Dimovska, Agapi Dika, Lila Stojanovska and Vesna Kostovska are to testify today.

So far, former SPO prosecutors Elizabeta Josifovska, Lile Stefanova and Burim Rustemi, and businessman Jordan Kamcev, his wife Ana Kamceva, an accountant at Kamcev’s private firms, 1TV’s journalist Hristijan Banevski and other witnesses have testified.