Commenting on the conversations that SDSM published about VMRO-DPMNE MP Antonio Milososki, “Infomax” editor-in-chief, Aleksandar Mitovski, said late Friday on TV Alfa that these bombs had been kept by Zaev for long time in order to blackmail opposition lawmakers.

He also revealed that according to the testimony of SPO prosecutor Lile Stefanova, they had been asked to lift the detention of MPs because they would have to vote for the name change, suggesting they were probably blackmailed with such illegally taped conversations.