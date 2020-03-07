Commenting on the conversations that SDSM published about VMRO-DPMNE MP Antonio Milososki, “Infomax” editor-in-chief, Aleksandar Mitovski, said late Friday on TV Alfa that these bombs had been kept by Zaev for long time in order to blackmail opposition lawmakers.
He also revealed that according to the testimony of SPO prosecutor Lile Stefanova, they had been asked to lift the detention of MPs because they would have to vote for the name change, suggesting they were probably blackmailed with such illegally taped conversations.
They probably kept these bombs in their hands as they did with the eight for whom there were actually witnesses and how they were blackmailed. Don’t forget Lile Stefanova’s testimony before Vilma Ruskoska in relation to the Racket case. Lile Stefanova explains that they were asked to lift the detentions of the people so that could vote for the name change, said Mitovski.
