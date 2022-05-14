Fatmir Limani, a political organizer from Kicevo who rebelled against his powerful uncle Ali Ahmeti and ran a separate campaign in the local elections last year, met with VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski. Limani has since joined the BESA party, and BESA leader and Tetovo Mayor Bilal Kasami was also at the meeting.

Albanian language media outlets controlled by DUI lashed out at the two, especially at Limani, for meeting with Mickoski, as part of their campaign to demonize VMRO in front of the Albanian electorate. But Limani did not hold back and sent out a strongly worded message to Ahmeti, answering why he met with Mickoski.