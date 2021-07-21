Lines on the border crossings with Serbia and Greece Macedonia 21.07.2021 / 9:24 Long delays are reported on the E-75 highway, on the border crossings with Serbia and Greece. Motorists are forced to wait for up to 45 minutes to cross the borders. The heavy traffic is due to the summer vacation season in Greece. Greecebordertraffic Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 20.07.2021 Protest in Skopje’s Zhelezara after a tragic traffic accident Macedonia 19.07.2021 Protest will restrict traffic in downtown Skopje tomorrow Macedonia 15.07.2021 Long lines on the border as thousands of tourists head for Greece Macedonia News Opposition parties accuse Zaev of violating the Constitution with his attempt to delay the municipal elections Government snubs protest meant to raise awareness for the handicapped citizens Zaev is on collision course with Ahmeti over the mayoral race in Tetovo Young mother to-be dies in Skopje, baby delivered safely Citizens with disabilities protest in Skopje Protest in Skopje’s Zhelezara after a tragic traffic accident Sela’s party is also opposed to postponing the municipal elections Amid job losses and economic decline, average salary grows to 28,721 denars .
