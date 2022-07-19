The Macedonian unilateral declaration on the language is shameful and catastrophic, say the experts. It only confirms Bulgaria’s theses that the Macedonian language is an artificial creation. The declaration denies its historical continuity and spaciality, professor Elka Jaceva Ulcar told Sitel.

Linguist Emil Niami has identical views. The history of the Macedonian language does not start in 1945 as stated in the declaration, nor did it develop on dialects only within today’s state borders.

According to Ulcar, such a spatial limitation is disastrous both for science and for the Macedonian nation.

In the unilateral declaration, Bulgaria clearly states that it does not recognize the Macedonian language.