Healthcare officials published the list of 138 citizens who have refused to accept their orders to go into self-isolation, after being in contact with persons infected with the coronavirus, or after a trip to a high risk country.

The list has mostly people who live in Skopje – 104 names on it are from the capital. There is also a large group of citizens of Stip on it. it includes the name and address of the violators. There are at least 300 additional citizens who could not be located and served with orders to quarantine at home.