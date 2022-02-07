VMRO-DPMNE points out that the Government has given public contracts worth 3.67 million EUR to a low profile company from Tetovo. “Hildin Komerc” has only worked on minor contracts in the past, and now suddenly jumped to the top of the pecking order, hired by the Education Ministry to build and reconstruct schools.

The contracts were launched under an SDSM education minister and are implemented now under a DUI party minister. In a month, an anonymous company won almost 4 million EUR. The DUI – SDSM Government needs to explain how did an anonymous company became a key partner for the Education Ministry?, VMRO-DPMNE asked in a statement.