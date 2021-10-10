Zaev becomes a prisoner of the past and makes monologues with his imagined opponent. His obsession with the past shows that he revolves in the same circle, while outside that circle is real life. That is why in this campaign he acts absent and unrecognizable and there are no solutions for the problems of the citizens, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski at Saturday’s rally in Caska.
Mickoski compared the Prime Minister with the French king Louis XIV. While the people are pouring out their crops, they are driving a new BMW vehicle worth 100,000 euros.
He is in fact a little Louis XIV only in a modern Balkan version that is governed by the principle of the state, that is me, so drunk by the absolute power for the 5th year in a row he thinks that he can manage the lives and destinies of the people. Such a Balkan Louis XIV has no sense of how the people of Macedonia live, of their troubles. This Balkan Louis XIV is driving the latest BMW vehicle worth 100 thousand euros, he has marijuana plantations, he tells himself that his empire weighs millions of euros. And while the people can barely make ends meet, he buys a new BMW vehicle, while the people pour the grapes, he enjoys the luxury, said Mickoski.
