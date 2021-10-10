Zaev becomes a prisoner of the past and makes monologues with his imagined opponent. His obsession with the past shows that he revolves in the same circle, while outside that circle is real life. That is why in this campaign he acts absent and unrecognizable and there are no solutions for the problems of the citizens, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski at Saturday’s rally in Caska.

Mickoski compared the Prime Minister with the French king Louis XIV. While the people are pouring out their crops, they are driving a new BMW vehicle worth 100,000 euros.