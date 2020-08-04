The new parliamentary composition arrives at the parliament building, where the constitutive session will be held in the Big Dome hall at noon.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the recommendations of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, the constitutive session will go ahead in line with protocols and criteria established in coordination with Commission chair Zharko Karadzhovski, with the only goal of reducing the risk of the virus spread.

MPs, guests and media crews will undergo body temperature checks upon entering the building and disinfectants will be available at all entrances.