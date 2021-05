VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski and President Stevo Pendarovski are expected to address the public after their meeting today.

The topic of discussion is the April 27th trial, in which 16 defendants were sentenced to lengthy prison terms for the 2017 incident in the Parliament. Both Mickoski and Pendarovski agree that the terrorism charge is inappropriate and Mickoski calls for a retrial, under realistic charges.