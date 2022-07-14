With waving Macedonian flags and whistles for the government, the protest takes place in front of the Parliament building, which started exactly at noon.

The organizers of the “Ultimatum, no thanks” protests called on citizens to join the national protest against, as they say, the humiliating proposal for Macedonia peacefully and with dignity.

The citizens say “NO” again to the French proposal, which will be presented to the MPs today at the Parliament session scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Half an hour before the beginning of this session, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will address the Macedonian Parliament.