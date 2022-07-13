Ahead of the debate in the Parliament on the proposal that Bulgarianizes Macedonia, let’s go out en masse, protest peacefully and with dignity, said the organizers of the “Ultimatum NO thanks” protests.

In front of the government building at 7 p.m., through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Parliament. Let’s say that Macedonia is not for sale, that even if the information passes in the Parliament, the constitutional amendments must not pass. Ultimatum, NO thanks!, say the organizers.

