They hide the protocol because it sells out Macedonia. The police file charges against citizens who block intersections. The government commits treason, and diverts focus by inflaming ethnic tensions, said the organizers of the “Ultimatum, no thanks” protests.
Today’s protest started outside the government building at 19h, and through Mavrovka will continue to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after which the protest will end in front of the Parliament building.
We call for a peaceful and dignified protest.We urge Oliver Spasovski and the Ministry of the Interior to refrain from creating tensions, and to provide protocols for a dignified and peaceful protest. Let’s show massively and in large numbers that the answer to the ultimatum will be NO thank you!, reads the call for the protest.
