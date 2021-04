Macedonia

Van den Berg: If one is connected to VMRO, rough arrest, if one is with SDSM without hand cuffs and under house arrest

Dutch expert on the Balkans Hans van den Berg says Macedonia has double standards in arresting people close to the government and the opposition, commenting on the arrest and house arrest of former Secretary General Dragi Raskovski. MK history repeating itself (i.e. Dragi Raskovski copying Katica Janeva):...