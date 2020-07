Macedonia

SEC: Results from 90% of processed votes

According to initial unofficial results released by the State Election Commission of the votes counted from 3,130 out of 3,480 polling stations, the SDSM-led “We Can” coalition wins 272,881 votes (36.15%) and the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition wins 262.168 votes (34.73%). 86,816 people voted for DUI (11.5%),...