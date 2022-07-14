LIVE STREAM: Ursula saw the Macedonian NO! Macedonia 14.07.2022 / 13:35 With t-shirts reading NO! in Macedonian, VMRO-DPMNE MPs welcomed the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in the Parliament. The rostrum she is delivering her address also reads NO!. Ursula von der Leyen Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 14.07.2022 Kovacevski – von der Leyen: It’s time for wise decisions, Macedonian language and identity are protected in EU Macedonia 14.07.2022 Pendarovski meets von der Leyen: Macedonian language and identity must be guaranteed by EU Macedonia 14.07.2022 Von der Leyen: Europe is waiting for you, I believe that this is the moment for you to move ahead towards our common future Macedonia News Kovacevski – von der Leyen: It’s time for wise decisions, Macedonian language and identity are protected in EU Pendarovski meets von der Leyen: Macedonian language and identity must be guaranteed by EU Von der Leyen: Europe is waiting for you, I believe that this is the moment for you to move ahead towards our common future Osmani meets EC president von der Leyen LIVE STREAM: National protest in front of the Parliament building against the French proposal Police officers from all over Macedonia brought to Skopje due to high risk events in Parliament “Opening of negotiations” vs “starting the first phase”: This is the key evidence that Albania is starting negotiations and Macedonia is not “Hold your nose and swallow” – this is what they turned our country into .
Comments are closed for this post.