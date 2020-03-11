LIVE STREAM: VMRO-DPMNE Convention Macedonia 11.03.2020 / 17:44 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Tonight at the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra VMRO-DPMNE will present MP candidates and candidates leading the lists for the upcoming elections scheduled for April 12. The broadcast of the convention starts at 6 pm. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin vmro-dpmneconvention Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 10.03.2020 Dimitrievski: VMRO-DPMNE presented names that guarantee success Macedonia 09.03.2020 Party leadership meets with Gerberich and Schütz: VMRO-DPMNE plans to put state on fast track to EU membership Macedonia 09.03.2020 VMRO-DPMNE is open to building bridges of cooperation with all EU member states and beyond in order to achieve common state and national interests Macedonia News 2016 will not be repeated, VMRO-DPMNE will win the elections and form government Heads of electoral lists and MPs will remain in Parliament, will not run to the executive branch These are elections for more for everyone or more for Zaev Two more people from Debar test positive for coronavirus Mickoski: The Zaev experiment ended up being a failure, Macedonia must move forward Zoran Zaev, I will defeat you on April 12! Teuta Bilalli leaves Besa – refused to be on Zoran Zaev’s list Meeting of the VMRO led coalition for the Renewal of Macedonia .
Comments are closed for this post.