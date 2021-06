As a sign of warning, VMRO-DPMNE starts Tuesday with protests and blockades in Skopje and 10 other cities.

According to party announcements, the blockades will take place from 3 pm to 5 pm, and will include key infrastructure points in three locations in Skopje, and in Ohrid, Bitola, Kicevo, Kavadarci, Prilep, Strumica, Veles, Stip and Kocani.