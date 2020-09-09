VMRO-DPMNE is holding Wednesday the first of a series of protests, announced by the party leader Hristijan Mickoski.

The protest is against the increase in the price of electricity.

The party called on the citizens to join the protest, saying, “it is time to unite against this government, which is a mafia and which continues to get rich on the backs of the people.”

The protest started at 6 pm in front of the Ministry of Justice and will finish in front of the Energy Regulatory Commission.