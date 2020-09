A new protest, as they say, against all injustices and attacks of Zaev’s mafia, is being held tonight by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE. Today, the leader of the party, Hristijan Mickoski, called on the citizens to express their revolt against this government at 18:30 pm.

As announced by Mickoski, the protest march will start from the Ministry of Justice and finish at the Basic Court 1 in Skopje.