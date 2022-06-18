LIVE STREAM: VMRO-DPMNE’s protest for change in front of government building Macedonia 18.06.2022 / 19:31 Follow tonight’s protest of VMRO-DPMNE held under the motto “Protest for change, because it is too much”. protesttop 1 Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 18.06.2022 This fall will be fall with blockades, announced Mickoski Macedonia 18.06.2022 With SDSM and DUI we are closer to the last day for our country – Either we will fight and win or Macedonia will be gone Macedonia 18.06.2022 Mickoski starts his speech among the people: Macedonia is here, it’s alive Macedonia News Mickoski: As long as I am VMRO-DPMNE leader, there will not be 80 MPs for the Bulgarian demands to be included in the Constitution This fall will be fall with blockades, announced Mickoski Mickoski: This people and Macedonia gave a lot, and in return did not get a date! With SDSM and DUI we are closer to the last day for our country – Either we will fight and win or Macedonia will be gone Mickoski starts his speech among the people: Macedonia is here, it’s alive Powerful: Hundreds of thousands of people sing the Macedonian national anthem with Durlovski Over 90,000 citizens gather outside government building to say “It is too much!” Drone photos: Huge number of people arrive in front of government building .
Comments are closed for this post.