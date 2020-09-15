VMRO-DPMNE is staging Tuesday a protest as a show of support for ‘membership in the EU, for Macedonia and for Goce Delcev.’ Protesters will start their march at 6:30 pm from the Ministry of Justice to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in downtown Skopje.

It is a peaceful protest where we will send clear messages. It’s time the voice of the silent majority be heard. We call on everyone to join us at the protest, which should serve as our voice for what characterizes us as a state, strategic interest and the backbone of our existence, VMRO-DPMNE, the largest opposition party, has said.