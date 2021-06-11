VMRO-DPMNE is holding Friday starting at 3 pm a protest in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building.

Protest in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from 3 pm to 5 pm. Enough of the secret negotiations conducted in Sofia by Zaev’s friend, Buckovski, for additional annexes to the detriment of Macedonia. The public has the right to be informed about the activities of government ministers and the Parliament regarding all important foreign policy issues, wrote Antonio Milososki on Facebook.