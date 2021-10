VMRO-DPMNE resumes Thursday holding rallies for the upcoming local elections.

The opposition party is holding two major rallies, one in Dojran, which will be addressed by the Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE Aleksandar Nikoloski and the other is in Valandovo, which will be addressed by the President of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski.

You can watch the event from Dojran live on the video below: