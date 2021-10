Macedonia

Nikoloski calls on citizens to vote for VMRO-DPMNE candidates, says that every vote for the smaller parties is a vote for Zaev

You know this gangster that is now mayor, and what he did, but you also know before how it was done and how much was done before and you can make a difference. SDSM’s feature is that gangsters rule the party. That is a key difference between us and SDSM, said the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE Aleksandar...