Macedonia

Mickoski: We must take our country back and rededicate it to the ideals of Ilinden

peaking at the Ilinden celebration in Tasmarunista, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that the Macedonian struggle for freedom was hard fought and that it compels the new generations to protect it. Both then and now we face injustices, sneak attacks and currents meant to discourage us and...