LIVE VIDEO – Ilinden address of VMRO President Hristijan Mickoski Macedonia 02.08.2020 / 11:04 Live video of the Ilinden address of VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski in Tasmaruniste – Mickoskiliveilindentasmaruniste Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 02.08.2020 Mickoski: Coalition talks will be held with the reputation of VMRO and of the state in mind Macedonia 02.08.2020 Pendarovski says that joining EU and NATO accomplishes the goals of Ilinden Macedonia 02.08.2020 Low key Ilinden and ASNOM celebrations Macedonia News VMRO officials honor Metodija Andonov – Cento Mickoski: Coalition talks will be held with the reputation of VMRO and of the state in mind Ten illegal migrants stopped near the border with Serbia Sekerinska booed in Krusevo Mickoski: We must take our country back and rededicate it to the ideals of Ilinden LIVE VIDEO – the Ilinden celebration Pendarovski says that joining EU and NATO accomplishes the goals of Ilinden Mickoski: We must preserve the ideals of Ilinden from which we have now strayed .
Comments are closed for this post.