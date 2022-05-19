Top religious leaders from Macedonia and Serbia are attending a joint mass in the St. Sava cathedral in Belgrade, to reconcile the two churches.

Following the decision of the Ecumenical Patriarch to declare that the Macedonian church is in unity with the other Orthodox churches, this is the next step to resolve the dispute that Serbia imposed on Macedonia when the Macedonian church declared its independence in 1962.

It’s not clear what the final outcome will be, as the Serbian church only offers broad autonomy – an offer the Macedonian church has rejected in the past. Secret talks are on-going and the outcome should be known by the end of the month.