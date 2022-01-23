The VMRO-DPMNE party is holding a conference today on “protecting national and state interests in face of attempts to sell them out”. The conference comes at a time when the Zaev – Kovacevski regime is proposing a new agreement with Bulgaria that will likely undermine Macedonian national identity.

Member of Parliament and former presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova and member of the party’s executive committee Saso Andonovski will speak at the event that will be moderated by party spokespersons Marija Miteva and Naum Stoilkovski.

You can follow the event LIVE.