VMRO-DPMNE is holding a protest through downtown Skopje this afternoon, which, to protect from the spread of the coronavirus, is held in a car convoy.

Protesters will drive from the Boris Trajkovski sports hall in Karpos down to the Secretariat for European Affairs – to highlight the latest scandal with the widespread abuse of European educational funds awarded through the Erasmus program. Government official Lidija Dimova, an activist of the ruling SDSM party, is being investigated for giving significant grants to her friends and relatives of party officials under thin excuses.

