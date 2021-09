Macedonia

“Filipce won’t resign because he and Zaev want to keep control over the public healthcare procurement contracts”

All Zoran Zaev and Venko Filipce care about is that the procurement contracts in public healthcare continue to run under their control. That is why there is no accountability and no resignations in the aftermath of the deadly Tetovo hospital fire, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Bojan Stojanoski...