Macedonia

VMRO candidate in Prilep says that the police does nothing about the SDSM activist who threatens his family

Prilep police has done nothing to act against the local SDSM party activist who issued foul threats against the VMRO-DPMNE mayoral candidate Borce Jovceski. The SDSM supporter, who goes under the name Robert Vretoski on the social media, threatened to kill Jovceski son unless he steps out of the race...